Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey considering running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.
Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.(Source: KEYE via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been in the news a lot lately.

He’s up for reelection next year, and he could be facing some A-list competition if actor Matthew McConaughey follows up on hints that he may decide to run for governor of the Lone Star State.

He said he’s seriously considering it.

On a recent episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s “The Balanced Voice” podcast, McConaughey said it’s a real consideration.

Back in November, the Texas native said during an interview that the decision to run would really be up to the people of Texas.

He added that “politics seems to be a broken business to me right now,” and that “when politics redefines its purpose” he could become much more interested in running.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Police de-escalate mental health crisis in Winooski
Julie Marks outside her short-term rental in Jericho.
Vt. lawmakers set sights on short-term rental market
Emily Hamann
Mother of murdered woman begs Vt. lawmakers to protect victims
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
More than 100 members of the Vermont National Guard began their deployment to Africa on...
More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday

Latest News

Biden faces border crisis amid surge
Biden faces border crisis amid surge
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
States drawing up big wish lists for the COVID relief money
Nearly 60 Democratic lawmakers are demanding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in the...
Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report