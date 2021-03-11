Advertisement

Nearly a quarter of Vermonters now vaccinated against COVID

File photo
File photo(WEAU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a quarter of Vermonters are now vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state neared that milestone on Thursday with 133,998 people having received at least one shot. That represents 24.4% of the population over 16 who are eligible for the vaccine.

Rutland County tops the list for regions in Vermont at 28.3%. Bennington County is next at 26.6%, followed by Chittenden County at 25.6%-- all above the statewide rate.

Essex County is at the other end of the scale at 17.5%. Franklin County at 20.6% is the only other county well below the statewide rate.

Vermont health officials have emphasized the oldest and most vulnerable population, and when you look at those numbers, 83% of people 75 and older have been vaccinated and 70% of people in the next age band, 70-74, have had their shots.

We are still early in the 65-69 age band, but so far, 35% of those people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

When we look at race and ethnicity, 22% of white people have been vaccinated. But minority communities are lagging behind with the grouping of Black, Indigenous and people of color at just 12%. The state announced this week it is expanding access to the vaccine for these communities.

Click here for more of our COVID-19 coverage.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Police de-escalate mental health crisis in Winooski
Snowmobiler dies in Mount Holly crash
Julie Marks outside her short-term rental in Jericho.
Vt. lawmakers set sights on short-term rental market
Emily Hamann
Mother of murdered woman begs Vt. lawmakers to protect victims
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

Maple season underway in Vermont
Maple season underway in Vermont
Vt. lawmakers scramble to pass legislation ahead of 'crossover day'
Vt. lawmakers scramble to pass legislation ahead of 'crossover day'
Gov. Scott taps tree to kick off maple season
Gov. Scott taps tree to kick off maple season
NYRURALVAX
NYRURALVAX
File photo
How are rural communities navigating vaccination roll-out?