Nearly a quarter of Vermonters now vaccinated against COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a quarter of Vermonters are now vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state neared that milestone on Thursday with 133,998 people having received at least one shot. That represents 24.4% of the population over 16 who are eligible for the vaccine.

Rutland County tops the list for regions in Vermont at 28.3%. Bennington County is next at 26.6%, followed by Chittenden County at 25.6%-- all above the statewide rate.

Essex County is at the other end of the scale at 17.5%. Franklin County at 20.6% is the only other county well below the statewide rate.

Vermont health officials have emphasized the oldest and most vulnerable population, and when you look at those numbers, 83% of people 75 and older have been vaccinated and 70% of people in the next age band, 70-74, have had their shots.

We are still early in the 65-69 age band, but so far, 35% of those people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

When we look at race and ethnicity, 22% of white people have been vaccinated. But minority communities are lagging behind with the grouping of Black, Indigenous and people of color at just 12%. The state announced this week it is expanding access to the vaccine for these communities.

