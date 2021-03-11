Advertisement

New vaccine appointment system to debut next week in NH

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is planning to go live with its new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system on March 17.

Before that day, instructional videos will be available for the state-created Vaccine & Immunization Network Interface - VINI for short. They will cover the main parts of the process: screening and registration, scheduling, receiving the vaccine, and a verification message.

VINI is replacing the CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, which New Hampshire originally signed up to use. Thousands of people struggled to book their booster shots within the recommended time using that system.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday with the previous system, if you wanted to change your appointment, “you had to go in and cancel your original appointment, which could be kind of an anxiety-filled, risky thing. In this new system, you can pick a new appointment before anything automatically gets canceled for you.”

The system is becoming available as New Hampshire moves into the next vaccine phase, 2A, for school, childcare, and youth camp staff. Starting Friday, 39 regional clinics are scheduled to start vaccinating 17,000 people.

