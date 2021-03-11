Advertisement

Newport prison outbreak continues; 127 active cases

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont corrections officials say a COVID-19 outbreak at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport continues to smolder, with testing this week revealing eight more positive results.

The outbreak, which was first reported at the end of last month, has so far infected upwards of 150 inmates and staff. Currently, there are 115 inmates infected and 12 staff. Officials say that by Friday, 106 inmates will be able to leave isolation.

“We are fully prepared to handle new positive cases at our facilities and it’s encouraging to see the spread slowing in Newport,” DOC Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement.

The entire facility remains on full lockdown.

As of Thursday, a total of 16 staff and 120 incarcerated individuals statewide are positive for the virus.

