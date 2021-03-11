Advertisement

NH group recommends guidance for arts venues, amusement parks

Santa's Village in Jefferson, N.H.
Santa's Village in Jefferson, N.H.(File photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force recommended updated coronavirus-related guidance Thursday on performance arts venues, amusement parks and tourist trains.

Seating capacity at performance venues would allow at least 3 feet of distancing between associated groups, on the condition they wear masks. Audience members would not be able to face one another. Performers also would not be able to interact directly with the audience or go offstage unless a 3-foot distance could be maintained from audience members.

Game equipment, rafts, and tubes at amusement parks would have to be cleaned and disinfected between each use, and rides would have to be cleaned and disinfected at least every few hours and at the end of each shift.

On tourist trains, seating assignments would provide 6 feet of distancing within passenger cars, when possible, according to the recommended guidance. Family members and related parties could be seated together. Passengers would be required to wear cloth face coverings, except while consuming food or drinks, unless they are in compartmentalized seating.

The task force indicated it would address updated guidance for large outdoor performing arts venues soon.

All guidance is reviewed by the state Division of Public Health Services before it goes to Gov. Chris Sununu for his decision.

