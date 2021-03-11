Advertisement

No reported COVID cases from NH House sessions

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - There have been no reported COVID-19 cases from two in-person House sessions held last month, New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard said.

“Careful and cautious management has led to good results, and that’s exactly what we have done with the legislature,” Packard said in a statement Thursday. “We can lead in a responsible way, and we are getting our business done in a responsible way.”

Seven Democratic lawmakers sued Packard, a Republican, last month, arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and federal constitutions, and forces them to either risk their lives or abandon their duties as elected officials.

They sought a preliminary order requiring remote access, but a federal judge denied their request. The Democrats have filed a notice of appeal to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the 400-member House has met several times at the University of New Hampshire ice arena, outside on a UNH athletic field, and - after former Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19 - from their cars in a parking lot. They met last month in a Bedford sports complex.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

