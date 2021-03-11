Advertisement

Norwich wins grant for experiential cybersecurity education

By Dom Amato
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University announced this week it received a $1.6 million grant from the National Security Agency to launch an experiential cybersecurity program at the school.

It comes as Sen. Patrick Leahy co-sponsored a bill that would allow the Department of Homeland Security to work with the school to train states and local governments on cybersecurity.

Our Dom Amato spoke with Phil Sussman, the vice president of strategic partnerships at Norwich about what the money will help with. Watch the video for the full interview.

