One person dead after snowmobile crash in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A person died Wednesday afternoon after crashing their snowmobile and hitting their head on a tree.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:15PM Wednesday on VAST Trail RD 79, near Yale Road South, which is off Government Road, in Mount Holly.

Police say the snowmobiler, who has not been identified, was going around a curve, went off the trail and hit their head on a tree after being ejected from the machine.

Police say that person was wearing a helmet.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and no name has been released until next of kin is notified.

