Advertisement

One person dead after snowmobile crash in Mount Holly

(WLUC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A person died Wednesday afternoon after crashing their snowmobile and hitting their head on a tree.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:15PM Wednesday on VAST Trail RD 79, near Yale Road South, which is off Government Road, in Mount Holly.

Police say the snowmobiler, who has not been identified, was going around a curve, went off the trail and hit their head on a tree after being ejected from the machine.

Police say that person was wearing a helmet.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and no name has been released until next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Police de-escalate mental health crisis in Winooski
More than 100 members of the Vermont National Guard began their deployment to Africa on...
More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Gov. Phil Scott and DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved to Thursday; ‘Spigot’ turn expected Friday
Police investigate whether man was pushed out of moving vehicle

Latest News

Burlington Police and BIPOC community continue to try to find a common ground
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature
child care
Key child care reform bill moves forward in Vt. House
bipoc
Weinberger says minority communities should be vaccinated next