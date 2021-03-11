Rental Rip-off Risk: How sham listings aim to work multiple hustles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning from the attorney general’s office about protecting your identity and being smart when it comes to scams. According to the AG’s Consumer Assistance Program, there were more than 5,000 scam reports in Vermont in 2020. And as I found out, a “Rental Risk” can happen before you know it.

While searching for an apartment, I found what I thought was a hidden gem of Burlington listed on Craigslist. I talked to a man named Timothy who had a Vermont phone number and claimed to own the property.

But before I could tour the apartment, Timothy texted me asking me for personal information so he could check my background. He even texted me what he claimed was his personal info as a show of good faith to convince me to send my info, saying, “That is the same information required for background checks and criminal records.” I was sent a Vermont driver’s license with a Social Security card that matches with the name Timothy Baxter.

At this point, I became suspicious and pressed Timothy to give me the address of the apartment. But he was only interested in getting me to share my personal information, sending me another ID supposedly from his lawyer in Maryland, along with another text saying, “If you are not a criminal, you have nothing to be scared of I sent you my to confirm.”

“It’s a warning sign that before you see the property, before you meet the landlord, they are asking for your money, they are asking for your personal information,” said T.J. Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General.

I showed Donovan the online post.

“It looks like a Burlington house to me,” he said.

But Donovan says the scammers don’t own the properties or have the authority to rent them. They are just trying to get your information.

I never did learn an address for the phony Craigslist post, but there was an address on that Vermont license I was sent. So we went looking for Timothy.

People at the address recognized him as an upstairs neighbor named Tim. And upstairs, we ran into someone who matched the photo.

But the real Timothy Baxter says he is not renting out an apartment and is not the person who texted me images of his driver’s license and Social Security card. It turns out he’s also a victim of this scam.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: They sent me this saying they were you.

Timothy Baxter: Where did you get this? That’s my Social Security card and everything!

Shocked and confused, Baxter agreed to continue talking outside.

“Ain’t that wild,” he said. “That’s crazy.”

I filled him in on the details of how someone is using his information and sent that out as a part of a scam.

Ike Bendavid: What’s your reaction when I show you that and it’s your ID and we have never met.

Timothy Baxter: I know. That’s personal, my driver’s license. You hear about people getting cars, loans.

Baxter says that he believes the information got out when his girlfriend answered an online ad about housing and sent it to a stranger.

Ike Bendavid: No issues since then?

Timothy Baxter: Nope, we didn’t hear a peep until now.

“No landlord is going to say, ‘Here’s my Social Security number, send me yours,’” Donovan said. “That’s a scam.”

Donovon says that in 2020, Social Security number phishing was the number one scam Vermonters faced. And scammers are getting better at getting potential victims to let down their guard by using local numbers, which is called spoofing.

He says the best tool is to take it slow and be educated.

“And know this: if you feel pressured, it’s probably a scam,” he warned.

We still don’t know who listed the location, where they were located or how many people he talked to. The attorney general’s office says they are looking into it.

As for the real Timothy Baxter, he has a message to the attorney general office, “Hopefully, you catch the sons of a gun.”

