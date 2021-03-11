Saint Michael’s College preserves land from future development

COLCHESTER Vt. (WCAX) - A plot of land along the Winooski River on Route 15 is now permanently protected because of St. Michael’s College. It’s more than 160 acres out of a 350 acre plot.

Professor Declan McCabe says when teaching biology, there is no better classroom than being outside. Knowing so much land across the street from his classroom will be around for years to come, is a welcomed thought.

“The point is to get people using it, get people outside, it’s an ideal activity,” said McCabe.

As a professor of Biology at Saint Michael’s College, McCabe knows a little something about a good outdoor classroom.

“We use it for Biology classes, Ecology classes, we use it for Evolution,” said McCabe.

Now, he’s getting more permanent access to a great big classroom, thanks to a decision by St. Michael’s.

163 acres are now part of the Conservation Easement Program, keeping the land from development.

McCabe says the easement is being designed to protect floodplains, wetlands and ultimately reduces soil erosion into the Winooski River and Lake Champlain.

“It’s become a natural laboratory, an outdoor lab if you like,” said McCabe.

Ryan Crehan is with U.S. Fish & Wildlife and is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to plan for a section of land perfect for the program.

“We want to get that so that it holds water more similar to what it would have done historically. There is also some invasive control. We will also be doing some tree planting, but we also want to see what trees are coming in on their own because that is a much more. Those trees don’t need our help, so we want to encourage that as well,” said Crehan.

Implementation of the land restoration will happen in stages.

Crehan says restoring the hydrology of the land is up first.

Prior to the project, part of the land was farmed by the college and another local farmer. Now, there’s more to study.

“There is a whole lot of biodiversity we can now quantify, we have trees growing in, we can measure carbon sequestration. We can look at recovery from a post agricultural landscape essentially,” said McCabe.

But it isn’t only for the college’s benefit. There are more than four miles of public trails available.

The Cub Scouts built bird boxes and Branch Out Burlington donated saplings. The Vermont Youth Conservation Corps helped fix a problem spot.

“We knew it was a well used well loved spot, but we wanted to stop some of that erosion,” said Jenn Krebs with The Vermont Youth Conservation Corps.

She says their most recent task was simple. Install a staircase to aid in a commonly used entry to the site. Krebs says it was a perfect opportunity for their organization.

“We were really excited to work on the land that is so close to where a lot of these young people live,” said Krebs.

As long as the community and college are on board, the land will continue to serve everyone around it.

“It’s good for the students. It’s also good for the public,” said McCabe.

When looking to the future of the site, McCabe also says he hopes to grow more trees, so they are planting more.

He also wants to take a look into some areas of the conservation that never got logged as the Winooski River has changed its course.

