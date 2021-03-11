Advertisement

Sex offender set to be released to Burlington Thursday

Bruce Long
Bruce Long(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sex offender is set to be released in Burlington on Thursday.

58-year-old Bruce Long was convicted of sexually abusing a minor who was a family member.

He is being called in the low-risk category.

If he were to reoffend, we’re told his victim would be adolescent girls he knew.

He’ll be under the supervision of Burlington Probation and Parole and be living in Burlington.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Police de-escalate mental health crisis in Winooski
More than 100 members of the Vermont National Guard began their deployment to Africa on...
More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday
Julie Marks outside her short-term rental in Jericho.
Vt. lawmakers set sights on short-term rental market
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Gov. Phil Scott and DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved to Thursday; ‘Spigot’ turn expected Friday

Latest News

FILE photo
Vaccine sign-ups open for Vermonters 16+ with high-risk health conditions
Saint Michael’s College preserves land from future development
Land across the street from St. Michael's College is like an outdoor classroom for students
Saint Michael's land preserved for outdoor learning
FILE photo
Burlington creemee window opens early