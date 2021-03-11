Sex offender set to be released to Burlington Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sex offender is set to be released in Burlington on Thursday.

58-year-old Bruce Long was convicted of sexually abusing a minor who was a family member.

He is being called in the low-risk category.

If he were to reoffend, we’re told his victim would be adolescent girls he knew.

He’ll be under the supervision of Burlington Probation and Parole and be living in Burlington.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.