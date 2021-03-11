Sununu to hold COVID-19 briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3.pm. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Sununu is expected to address the $1.9 trillion relief package passed by the House Wednesday and on its way to President Biden’s desk. The governor, like fellow Republicans in Congress, has criticized the package as a bailout to poorly-run states.

As of Wednesday, about 22% of New Hampshire residents had received at least one vaccination. Sununu over the weekend toured the state’s first mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, where up to 12,000 people were expected to get the one-dose J&J vaccine.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials have reported a total of 77,463 coronavirus cases. There have been a total of 1,187 deaths.

