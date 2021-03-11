Advertisement

Sununu to hold COVID-19 briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3.pm. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Sununu is expected to address the $1.9 trillion relief package passed by the House Wednesday and on its way to President Biden’s desk. The governor, like fellow Republicans in Congress, has criticized the package as a bailout to poorly-run states.

As of Wednesday, about 22% of New Hampshire residents had received at least one vaccination. Sununu over the weekend toured the state’s first mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, where up to 12,000 people were expected to get the one-dose J&J vaccine.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials have reported a total of 77,463 coronavirus cases. There have been a total of 1,187 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Police de-escalate mental health crisis in Winooski
Julie Marks outside her short-term rental in Jericho.
Vt. lawmakers set sights on short-term rental market
Emily Hamann
Mother of murdered woman begs Vt. lawmakers to protect victims
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
More than 100 members of the Vermont National Guard began their deployment to Africa on...
More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday

Latest News

x
No reported COVID cases from NH House sessions
x
Domestic travel allowed in NY with no quarantine starting in April
x
Newport prison outbreak continues; 127 active cases
A patient arrives at Lenox Hill Hospital Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in New York.
NY hospitals keep practices born in COVID rush
Nearly 60 Democratic lawmakers are demanding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in the...
Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo’s resignation