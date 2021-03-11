Advertisement

Vaccine sign-ups to open for Vermonters 16+ with high-risk health conditions

FILE photo
FILE photo(New River Health District | New River Health District)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday morning, Vermonters 16 and older with certain high-risk health conditions can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

That group was supposed to start on Monday, but the Scott Administration moved it earlier because fewer people in the 55+ high-risk group signed up than expected.

Sign-ups start Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m. Click here to create an account or to sign-up.

Thursday’s group includes cancer patients, those with COPD, chronic kidney disease, heart diseases, sickle cell disease, diabetes, immunocompromised patients, people with severe obesity, women who are pregnant and people with disabilities like Down Syndrome. Click here for a full list.

Health experts say you don’t need a doctor’s note or proof of a health condition to sign up. You will be asked for information about a health care provider if you see one, but you can still make an appointment even if you don’t have a provider.

Starting Monday, child care staff can sign up to get a shot.

Related Story:

Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved to Thursday; ‘Spigot’ turn expected Friday

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Police de-escalate mental health crisis in Winooski
More than 100 members of the Vermont National Guard began their deployment to Africa on...
More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Gov. Phil Scott and DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved to Thursday; ‘Spigot’ turn expected Friday
Police investigate whether man was pushed out of moving vehicle

Latest News

One person dead after snowmobile crash in Mount Holly
Burlington Police and BIPOC community continue to try to find a common ground
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature
child care
Key child care reform bill moves forward in Vt. House