Vaccine sign-ups to open for Vermonters 16+ with high-risk health conditions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday morning, Vermonters 16 and older with certain high-risk health conditions can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

That group was supposed to start on Monday, but the Scott Administration moved it earlier because fewer people in the 55+ high-risk group signed up than expected.

Sign-ups start Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m. Click here to create an account or to sign-up.

Thursday’s group includes cancer patients, those with COPD, chronic kidney disease, heart diseases, sickle cell disease, diabetes, immunocompromised patients, people with severe obesity, women who are pregnant and people with disabilities like Down Syndrome. Click here for a full list.

Health experts say you don’t need a doctor’s note or proof of a health condition to sign up. You will be asked for information about a health care provider if you see one, but you can still make an appointment even if you don’t have a provider.

Starting Monday, child care staff can sign up to get a shot.

