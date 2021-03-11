Advertisement

Vt. Governor’s Institute launches ‘Serious Talks for Silly People’ series

"Serious Talks for Silly People" is being put on by the Governor's Institutes of Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new series of online talks is geared towards Vermont teenagers.

It’s called “Serious Talks for Silly People” and they’re put on by the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont. They’re for high-school students who are interested in learning more about everything from medicine and dance to math and music, and they won’t cost families anything.

“They are free. We want to make sure that things are really accessible. This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for so many folks. We want to make sure that any student who is excited or passionate about learning can do so,” said GIV’s Elizabeth Frascoia.

The series is hosted by a cat named Westley. The next one is coming up on Sunday afternoon and will focus on math and music. Singer-songwriter Myra Flynn will be part of that discussion.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Frascoia about the new effort.

GIV also runs a series of camps for high schoolers over the summer that will once again be virtual this summer.

