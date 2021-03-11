Warm weather triggers high water warnings on Route 7
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There was high water on Route 7 Thursday near the Swanton-St. Albans town line, as temperatures neared 60 degrees.
VTrans says the melting snow brought more water than the culvert can handle, so the signs were put up as a precaution to slow drivers down.
But transportation officials say there’s currently no threat of a washout there.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.