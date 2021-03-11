Advertisement

Warm weather triggers high water warnings on Route 7

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There was high water on Route 7 Thursday near the Swanton-St. Albans town line, as temperatures neared 60 degrees.

VTrans says the melting snow brought more water than the culvert can handle, so the signs were put up as a precaution to slow drivers down.

But transportation officials say there’s currently no threat of a washout there.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Police de-escalate mental health crisis in Winooski
Snowmobiler dies in Mount Holly crash
Julie Marks outside her short-term rental in Jericho.
Vt. lawmakers set sights on short-term rental market
Emily Hamann
Mother of murdered woman begs Vt. lawmakers to protect victims
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

water
Warm weather triggers high water warnings on Route 7
rent
Rental Rip-off Risk: How sham listings aim to work multiple hustles
lots
Springlike weather sends skiers to the slopes
“The Grand Ole Apres” at Pico in Mendon.
Skiers get creative with tailgating options
prison
DOC commish responds to concerns of Newport inmates’ families