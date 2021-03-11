Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A balmy day today with temperatures soaring into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region! And it has been breezy as well!

The warming trend won’t continue, with a cold front moving through with showers tonight. The showers should be out of here overnight, leaving us with sunshine on Friday. It will be cooler Friday with highs in the 40s, but that is still milder than normal for the middle of March.

Friday night another cold front will move through with some snow showers. Temperatures will be falling below freezing so there could be some icy spots on the roads and sidewalks late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend will return to more typical mid- March weather. Saturday skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s and it will still be a bit blustery. Sunday we will see similar weather, although we could see a few flurries Sunday morning.

Even colder weather arrives for Sunday night into Monday with lows in the single digits and low teens and highs only in the 20s on Monday. Temperatures will moderate back into the 40s by the middle of next week.

