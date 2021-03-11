BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, even warmer than Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, with even a few low 60s possible. It will be breezy, however, with gusts over 20 mph likely. A cold front will then move through tonight with showers. This will cool us down a notch on Friday with highs in the 40s...still mild for this time of year. A second cold front will then come through Friday night. Some snow showers are expected along that, along with temperatures dropping below freezing. The roads may be a little slippery early Saturday morning.

The weekend will have a return to more typical late winter weather. Saturday will be partly sunny, though it will be a bit blustery with highs in the mid 30s. A few flurries are possible Sunday morning, otherwise it will be partly sunny.

The week will start off cold, with morning lows on Monday in the single digits, and highs in the 20s. It will warm back up, however, though not a warm as what we’re having right now. Highs will reach the 40s by Wednesday, with quiet weather continuing.

