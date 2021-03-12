5th annual Vermont Beardies underway

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular facial hair fundraiser is back. The fifth annual Vermont Beardies are here, and like everything else, this year is going to look a little bit different.

Organizers are urging participants to go to their website and post a picture from any time period. The judges will vote for their favorite. The top 25 will then advance to the next round where a grand champion will be determined, among other categories.

Every vote is a dollar towards Make-A-Wish Vermont. Last year, the Vermont Beardies raised over $60,000.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Elizabeth Messimeo, a Make-A-Wish recipient; Michel Fortin, last year’s winner; and Jonathan Goldsmith, the former “Most Interesting Man in the World” and veteran Beardie judge.

