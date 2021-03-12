Advertisement

Burlington Generator offering BIPOC scholarships

Generator in Burlington offering new BIPOC scholarships.
Generator in Burlington offering new BIPOC scholarships.(Courtesy: Generator)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 12, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington makerspace is setting aside money to help future minority manufacturers of color.

Generator is launching a scholarship for people who self-identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. The group’s Meg Hammond says it’s part of a commitment they made last year to promote diversity in local manufacturing.

“We promised to make racial and social justice an essential component of our strategic planning. We promise to provide diversity, equity, and inclusion training, dialogue for our community of staff and we also promise to launch a BIPOC scholarship for greater access to what we provided Generator,” Hammond said.

The deadline to apply is April 7th and scholarships will be awarded in May. They’re hoping to raise $100,000 over the next three to five years and disburse $10,000 out each year for the next decade.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Hammond about the effort.

