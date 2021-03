COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A house caught on fire in Colchester. It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Prim Road.

While few details are being released about who or what may have sparked it, we’re told no one was inside at the time.

We have calls out to the police and fire departments, and as soon as we get more details, we’ll share them with you.

