Driver in devastating I-89 wrong-way crash loses appeal

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld the sentence of the man convicted of murder in the 2016 wrong-way crash that killed five teens.

Authorities say Steven Bourgoin drove the wrong way on I-89 and crashed into a car, killing five teenagers. He then stole a police cruiser and returned to the scene, plowing into the wreckage. The crime was devastating for both the family and community of the Mad River Valley teens, as well as the first responders caught in the mayhem.

Bourgoin used an insanity defense during his 2019 trial. As part of his automatic appeal to the high court, his lawyers argued the state failed to prove the intent element and the judge erred in admitting undisclosed testimony and in instructing the jury.

In their ruling Friday, the court disagreed, saying, “...evidence was sufficient for the jury to find that defendant knowingly disregarded his subjective awareness of the very high risk of death or serious bodily injury that his actions posed to other persons driving on the interstate at that time.”

Bourgoin is serving a sentence of 30-years to life in prison. He will be eligible for release in about 24 years with credit for time served.

