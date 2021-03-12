Advertisement

Food insecurity remains key COVID-related concern in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So many parts of our lives have felt the impact of the pandemic throughout the past year and nothing illustrates the struggles more than food insecurity.

Early on in the pandemic, we witnessed long food lines and shortages in stores. And even as Vermonters get vaccinated and life moves back towards normal, we continue to need programs from both the state and federal governments to help feed those who are struggling.

Darren Perron spoke with John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, about the current state of affairs and where the state is headed.

