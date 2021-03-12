Judge rules against Newport store owner over mask violations

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge has ruled against the owner of a former UPS Store franchise in Newport for violating the state’s mask mandate.

In her ruling Friday, Judge Mary Miles Teachout said the facts were clear that Andre Desautels personally was in violation of the ACCD rules for not wearing a face covering, in addition to not requiring other employees and customers to wear one.

“Mr. Desautels stated clearly at the hearing that his intent is to not wear a mask. There is no evidence that he will not be continuing business operations in some manner after this date. With or without evidence of future business operations, injunctive relief is warranted,” Judge Teachout ruled.

Desautels’ lawyer argued in court this week that the mask order was a case of government overreach and unconstitutional. The AG’s office responded that the governor was within his rights to issue the emergency order and that the Legislature has the power to reallocate certain powers for public safety.

The judge granted the state injunctive relief to compel compliance with the rules. In addition to forcing the store to close down, that could also include hefty fines for each day the store was out of compliance.

“While I am pleased with the Court’s decision, I remain troubled by the fact that this entire situation was completely avoidable,” Vermont Attorney General T.J Donovan said in a statement Friday. “To the Vermonters and Vermont business owners who have done the right thing throughout this pandemic and followed the Governor’s orders, I thank you.”

The UPS Store corporate office last month stripped the store of its franchise deal, but it was continuing to operate as a business. Desautels had no comment on the ruling Friday.

