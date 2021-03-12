Advertisement

Mayor’s office, police respond to anti-Weinberger posters

By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flyers targeting Burlington’s mayor are popping up across the Queen City.

The poster says “HURRAY!!! 3 MORE YEARS OF KILLING THE POOR!!!” written over Mayor Miro Weinberger’s re-election campaign ad.

WCAX News reached out to the Mayor’s Office and requested to speak with Weinberger for his reaction but he was not available for comment. However, his communication manager, Olivia LaVecchia, responded on his behalf.

“It is troubling to see this type of speech directed at local public servants or at anyone,” LaVecchia said. “It is wrong and outside the bounds of the long tradition of respectful and inclusive civic engagement in Burlington. An anonymous flyer that uses hateful and obscene language is corrosive to our local democracy and hurtful to many members of our community.”

At the very bottom of the flyer, in tiny letters, there is derogatory and racist language, as well as mention of the KKK.

WCAX reached out to Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to see if the poster is considered a hate crime given the words used. He says, although he finds the language offensive, it is not a hate crime, or a crime of any kind, considering no one complained about the poster and no individual was threatened.

“There is no overt, explicit threat against any person. There is profane, obscene, derogatory language, which I personally find abhorrent and offensive, but personal offense is not, in and of itself, criminal. Posting bills is a municipal ordinance violation, but not a crime,” Murad said.

It’s unknown who created the poster and why. The anonymous person posted the sign in several parts of the city, including in the Hills Section.

