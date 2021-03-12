Missisquoi cancels remainder of winter sports season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Late Thursday afternoon, citing health and safety reasons, Missisquoi announced that it would be canceling the remainder of it’s winter sports season and that the school would be going fully remote starting Friday thru, at least, Thursday, March 25th.

Missisquoi athletic director John Lumsden posting the announcement of the decision to cancel on the school’s Athletics website.

Missisquoi’s winter sports teams include boys and girls basketball and hockey, cheer and dance. In hockey, the boys were set to be the third seed in the D-2 playoffs, the girls the seventh seed in the brackets released earlier Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.