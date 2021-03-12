Advertisement

NH to receive $9.4M for mental health, substance abuse issues

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire will receive more than $9.4 million in federal grants to help fight substance use disorder and bolster access to mental health services under the coronavirus relief package signed into law in December, the state’s congressional delegation said Friday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on Granite Staters’ mental health, with many people experiencing acute stress, anxiety, depression and trauma as they grapple with the devastating impacts of this crisis,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee who pushed for the provision.

“The substance use disorder epidemic has been exacerbated by COVID-19, with both patients and treatment providers struggling to get the resources and support they need to stay afloat,” she added in her statement.

The package includes a total of $4.25 billion in funding for substance use disorder treatment and mental health care.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Snowmobiler dies in Mount Holly crash
On Thursday morning, Vermonters 16 and older with certain high-risk health conditions can sign...
Vaccine sign-ups open for Vermonters 16+ with high-risk health conditions
Bruce Long
Sex offender set to be released to Burlington Thursday
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
FILE photo
Burlington creemee window opens early

Latest News

File photo
Woman’s claim of firing over breastfeeding remains dismissed
File photo
Driver in devastating I-89 wrong-way crash loses appeal
Former UPS Store
Judge rules against Newport store owner over mask violations
The Addibot
‘Addibot’ gives young girl a chance to see her peers at school