Panic defense bill passes in Vermont House

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that would add protections to members of the LGBTQ community in Vermont has passed in the House.

Winooski Representative Taylor Small introduced the bill. On Thursday, it passed in the House 144-to-1, with 5 lawmakers not voting.

A ‘panic defense’ in court is a legal strategy that uses a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity as the reason for a violent crime.

The Progressive-Democrat says watching all the ‘yes’ votes come in felt like a dream.

“What we saw was that 144 of the Reps in Vermont were in support of this bill and only one was against this bill. So I think when we do a roll call vote, we get to see how people truly feel about the legislation moving forward instead of not having to speak up or not having to have an opinion on it. But we are talking about human rights and you have to have an opinion,” said Small.

Now, the bill heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Vermont would be the 16th state to pass it if lawmakers give it approval.

