Pedestrian hit and killed in Rutland County

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Mendon.

We’re told it happened Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. on Old Turnpike Road, also known as Route 4.

At this time, police say they don’t know the driver or car involved, just that someone was driving near the Killington Pico Motor Inn when they hit a person crossing the roadway.

That person was seriously hurt and died.

