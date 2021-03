BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 6-month-old male gerbil named Misha.

Misha is a little ball of fun. He loves to tunnel and tidy. This little guy is on the hunt for a new home. Check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s Website for more about Misha or any of their other animals.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.