Sen. Sanders to join Friday’s pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders will be joining Vermont’s weekly pandemic press conference on Friday over video chat to talk about the COVID relief bill that was just signed into law on Thursday.

Governor Phil Scott has hinted at loosening some of the rules for social gatherings and restaurant capacity limits, so we could learn more about that during the press conference.

We also could get an update on the vaccination rollout. The next phase of the age band approach is people 60 and older.

Join the press conference live at 11 a.m. right here on Channel 3.

