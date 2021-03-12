Advertisement

Sen. Sanders to join Friday’s pandemic press conference

Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File
Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders will be joining Vermont’s weekly pandemic press conference on Friday over video chat to talk about the COVID relief bill that was just signed into law on Thursday.

Governor Phil Scott has hinted at loosening some of the rules for social gatherings and restaurant capacity limits, so we could learn more about that during the press conference.

We also could get an update on the vaccination rollout. The next phase of the age band approach is people 60 and older.

Join the press conference live at 11 a.m. right here on Channel 3.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiler dies in Mount Holly crash
On Thursday morning, Vermonters 16 and older with certain high-risk health conditions can sign...
Vaccine sign-ups open for Vermonters 16+ with high-risk health conditions
Bruce Long
Sex offender set to be released to Burlington Thursday
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
FILE photo
Burlington creemee window opens early

Latest News

FILE photo
Panic defense bill passes in Vermont House
A bill that would add protections to members of the LGBTQ community in Vermont has passed in...
Panic defense bill passes in Vermont House
FILE photo
Pedestrian hit and killed in Rutland County
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Mendon.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Rutland County