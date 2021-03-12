Stuck in Vermont: The Tran family patriarch gets vaccinated

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Vermont. It’s been a long year but now, there is hope. Across the state, Vermonters are receiving vaccinations to protect them from the virus.

Gốc Văn Trần turned 93 in July of 2020. Like many older Vermonters, he has spent the last year in isolation, stuck inside. In 2016, Gốc moved from Gia Kiệm Thống Nhất Đồng Nai in Vietnam to Colchester to be closer to his family. On Tuesday, Gốc got his second vaccination for COVID-19 at the Army National Guard Armory in Winooski. He was accompanied by his granddaughter Ly Kim Trần.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spoke with the family about the big day and the challenges of the past year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.