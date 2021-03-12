Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: The Tran family patriarch gets vaccinated

Gốc Văn Trần
Gốc Văn Trần(Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Vermont. It’s been a long year but now, there is hope. Across the state, Vermonters are receiving vaccinations to protect them from the virus.

Gốc Văn Trần turned 93 in July of 2020. Like many older Vermonters, he has spent the last year in isolation, stuck inside. In 2016, Gốc moved from Gia Kiệm Thống Nhất Đồng Nai in Vietnam to Colchester to be closer to his family. On Tuesday, Gốc got his second vaccination for COVID-19 at the Army National Guard Armory in Winooski. He was accompanied by his granddaughter Ly Kim Trần.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spoke with the family about the big day and the challenges of the past year.

