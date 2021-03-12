UVM’s Lamb makes NBA debut

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former UVM men’s basketball standout Anthony Lamb made history Thursday night.

Lamb became the first Catamount to play in a regular season NBA game, coming off the bench and playing 13 minutes for the Houston Rockets in Houston’s 105-125 loss at Sacramento.

Lamb made one shot, a three pointer early in the fourth quarter, on four attempts, and grabbed one rebound in his debut.

A two-time America East player of the year at Vermont, Lamb was signed by Houston on Monday after averaging 18 points and nine rebounds over six games with the Rockets’ G-League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley.

