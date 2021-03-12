UVM’s Lamb makes NBA debut
Lamb played 13 minutes for the Houston Rockets Thursday night, the first Catamount to appear in a NBA regular season game.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former UVM men’s basketball standout Anthony Lamb made history Thursday night.
Lamb became the first Catamount to play in a regular season NBA game, coming off the bench and playing 13 minutes for the Houston Rockets in Houston’s 105-125 loss at Sacramento.
Lamb made one shot, a three pointer early in the fourth quarter, on four attempts, and grabbed one rebound in his debut.
A two-time America East player of the year at Vermont, Lamb was signed by Houston on Monday after averaging 18 points and nine rebounds over six games with the Rockets’ G-League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley.
