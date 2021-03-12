UVM’s Smith to enter the transfer portal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Granted an extra year of eligibility due to the impacts of the pandemic, UVM men’s basketball standout Stef Smith has decided to enter the transfer portal and play one more season as a grad transfer at another school.

Smith confirmed the move via a statement posted on social media Thursday the afternoon saying, in part, “Dear UVM, Thank you for taking a chance on a 17-year-old kid from Ajax, Ontario. From the minute I stepped on campus, I felt accepted into a brotherhood.” He went on to thank head coach John Becker and his coaching staff, showing appreciation to many members of the UVM athletic community and thanking the fans of the Cats, calling Patrick Gym ‘one of the best college basketball atmospheres in the country.’, but in the end, he did declare his intention to enter the transfer portal. In his four years at Vermont, Smith was all-America East twice...first team as a junior, second team as a senior. Since taking over as a starter as a sophomore, Smith averaged more than 13 points a game and shot nearly 39 percent from three point range over the course of his career. The NCAA has granted all student athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.