Vt. lawmaker pushes for oversight of animal rescue operations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Animal advocates in Vermont are pushing for more state oversight of shelters and rescue operations, but Ike Bendavid discovered that a lot of work needs to be done before any new laws are on the books.

There are many furry friends looking for forever homes at Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society in Middlebury. But animal advocates there are concerned that animals up for adoption at some less high profile shelters don’t always receive the best care, and there is little that can be done about it.

“There is no oversight of animal shelters or rescues,” said Homeward Bound’s executive director Jessica Danyow. She calls the shelter/pet industry in Vermont a “wild west” that’s in need of regulation by the state. “You don’t know what you don’t know. If you don’t know who is doing the work, how do you know if they are doing it well or poorly?”

Danyow says her shelter recently took in seven dogs from a person who was trying to house the animals but quickly got overwhelmed. “The animals were in really poor physical condition,” she said.

The dogs are in better condition now and Danyow says she is grateful to the person for asking for help. But that’s not always the case. She points to hoarding and even mental health issues in some cases. In some cases, WCAX has found that at-home shelters that face complaints because of health and safety issues, just move to a new location.

Danyow says most established shelters like Homeward Bound have high standards, but animals care can suffer in home-based settings. “We are under no different guidelines than somebody who watches a sad story about dogs in Mississippi and decides they are going to drive down and give them a new home in Vermont,” she said.

Advocates and lawmakers looking at the issue say it’s only in extreme cases of neglect or abuse where police have the authority to move in and take legal action. “You could open up a dog rescue in your house and do whatever you want and nobody is going to do anything unless you get convicted of doing something wrong,” said Rep. Barbara Rachelson, D-Burlington, who has pushed over the last few years to pass laws to protect pets. She and Danyow were part of a state advisory board

that brought forward several recommendations, including that shelters be licensed by the state and a process be set up to investigate complaints of animal mistreatment.

Rachelson says she’s also concerned about pet daycares. “Look, even if we can’t start regulating, people need to put a sign up saying, ‘We are not regulated by the state here is how we address taking care of your animal,’” she said.

Danyow agrees and hopes that one day there will be a state division of animal welfare to oversee permits, transport records, and a database of pets in the state. But she knows there are many hurdles. How’s that’s going to happen? How much money it’s going to take, where that money is going to come from -- big, big challenges,” she said.

Rep. Rachelson proposed a bill last session that did not move forward. A new bill introduced this week would expand the list of people authorized to investigate complaints and make sure they are properly trained to recognize neglect and abuse. That bill is currently in the House House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry, but won’t see action this year.

