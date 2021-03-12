BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another gorgeous spring day today! But there is another cold front on the way!

A cold front last night brought a few rain showers and temperatures were about 10 degrees cooler today than yesterday.

Tonight, another cold front will come through with rain and snow showers, and we could see some gusty winds and squally conditions. Snow will likely melt on contact in the beginning, but as the colder air arrives, ice could form on the roads and sidewalks. Snowfall amounts will range from a trace to san inch in the valleys, to 1-3″ in the mountains. Use caution late tonight and Saturday morning.

It will also be windy overnight, with gusts from the northwest possibly exceeding 40 mph, especially in Bennington and Windham counties. Saturday will have plenty of sunshine again, but it will be colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead and check your smoke detectors this weekend, Daylight Saving Time begins 2 AM on Sunday!

Then another cold front will bring more snow showers Sunday morning, with some sunshine expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will be even colder for Sunday night into Monday.

Monday morning’s lows will be in the single digits and afternoon highs will only be in the 20s. It’s going to feel like January! Quiet weather will continue through the middle of the week.

