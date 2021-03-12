BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was quite the spring preview on Thursday! Burlington had a record high of 64 degrees. Today will be cooler, though still mild for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cold front will come through tonight with snow showers, especially early. A snow squall cannot be ruled out. This front will usher in sub-freezing temperatures for Saturday morning, making a few roads, sidewalks and parking lots slippery. It will also be windy overnight, with gusts from the northwest possibly exceeding 40 mph, especially in Bennington and Windham counties. Saturday will have plenty of sunshine again, but it will be colder with highs in the mid 30s. Yet another cold front will bring snow showers Sunday morning, with some sunshine expected during the afternoon. A reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins 2 AM on Sunday.

The week will start off cold, then warm up. Monday morning’s lows will be in the single digits. Bundle up. Afternoon highs will manage the mid 20s. Quiet weather is expected for Tuesday and St. Patrick’s Day. Thursday is looking iffy, as models differ on the placement of a storm system. We’ll keep you updated on that.

