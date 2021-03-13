An “Anti-Sanctuary Act” in NH could make sanctuary cities in the state a thing of the past

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Municipal officials say a New Hampshire bill that would require authorities to detain suspected undocumented immigrants for federal authorities could destroy police reform adopted by two Upper Valley communities last year. The Valley News reports that the bill, referred to as the “Anti-Sanctuary Act” by supporters, would require local and state police to comply with federal immigration enforcement. In addition, it prohibits municipalities from adopting policies that bar the enforcement of federal immigration law. Republican state Rep. John Potucek told the House Municipal and County Government Committee that the legislation targets “sanctuary cities” like Lebanon and Hanover. The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled House.

