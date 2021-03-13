Burlington loses businesses, gain new ones during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some businesses in Vermont’s largest city took a hard hit from the pandemic.

Burlington’s Director of Business Support Kara Alnasrawi says Burlington stores did not make as many sales in 2020 and they did in 2019. She says most businesses are still open but a number of them couldn’t survive.

“Overall, yes, there was definitely, as expected, a reduction in business,” Alnasrawi said. “There are some people who, for whatever reason, their business was more difficult to adapt to the changing environment of the pandemic, whether it’s a close-contact business and no matter what sort of safety precautions they put in place, the customer base, for whatever reason, was not comfortable.”

Some Burlingtonians say they’ve noticed a handful of stores have shut down over the course of the year.

“It just sucks to see because all of these businesses have history and now they’re gone. Not many of them but I’m upset to see them all go,” said Billy Asbell.

Other people say despite a few losses, the hustle and bustle of Church Street seems similar to how it was pre-pandemic.

“Lines out the door for ice cream and creemees and so I think a lot of people were shopping and eating out and hopefully it’s good for business,” said Sarah Petit.

“Just the amount of people walking by, it’s like unnerving because you’re so used to isolation but like, hearing the musicians playing as I walked up was really great,” said Emily Glassman.

Alnasrawi says it’s not all bad news. She says a few new businesses have opened on Church Street and some sectors of the economy, such as sporting retailers and cooking equipment stores, did well during the pandemic as people picked up new hobbies.

“People who are still open and going to try to hang on because, even as the governor announced today, some of the loosening of the restrictions is going to help our economy and the safer people feel as the vaccine rollout moves forward, I think you’re going to see a lot more in-person consumer activity.,” Alnasrawi said.

Alnasrawi says the city is hoping to get a portion of the COVID relief money included in the American Rescue Plan. Roughly $15 billion are earmarked for small businesses.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.