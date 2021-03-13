Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Scott aims for April vaccination goal; loosens social gathering, restaurant rules
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Mendon Thursday night.
Police hunt for driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run
Former UPS Store
Judge rules against Newport store owner over mask violations
Colchester house catches fire
Colchester home damaged in fire
File photo
Driver in devastating I-89 wrong-way crash loses appeal

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Senators Leahy, Sanders praise COVID relief bill
Senators Leahy, Sanders praise COVID relief bill
Burlington loses businesses, gain new ones during pandemic