Plea deal reached in federal case involving Vt. murder suspect

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of killing his stepdad at a Hinesburg trailhead, plans to plead guilty to a federal gun charge.

Kory Lee George has accepted a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, who charged him as a previously convicted felon, in possession of a stolen firearm, a federal offense. The Judge has yet to accept the deal. The gun in question, is not the firearm believed to be used in the murder case. If convicted, George faces up to 10 years in prison. He remains behind bars, in federal custody.

This case is separate from the State of Vermont’s case, where George is accused of first degree murder.

