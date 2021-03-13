Police looking for driver who killed a man in Mendon

MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fatal accident in Mendon last night still has Vermont State Police looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian. And locals are saying something should be done to prevent any future accidents like this one.

“This section’s not too bad, but up there where the accident happened people are always crossing and they’re just not paying attention much,” says William Prater of Rutland.

Around 9:30 Thursday night, Vermont State Police received a call saying a man was laying on Route 4 in Mendon. Investigators say Henry Miles, 54 of Mendon, was hit by a car and the driver did not stop. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say they don’t know of any witnesses. They are looking into any possible security camera footage that might help them identify the car.

“Right now we don’t have any solid leads. We are certainly investigating and would ask that anybody that was in the area or has any information, contact us,” says acting Lt. Doug Norton with the Vermont State Police.

Police say Miles was not wearing dark-colored clothing. But Lt. Norton was unsure if he had any kind of reflective gear on.

“He lives in the area, so it was our understanding he was crossing the street to access the bus stop,” says Lt. Norton.

The bus stop is located near the intersection of Old Turnpike Road and Route 4.

“Really not a good spot for a bus stop. Honestly, this spot’s not too bad, but up there I’ve seen a lot of close calls,” says Prater. He suggests a new location for the bus stop to prevent future accidents. “Maybe if they moved the bus down further, closer to that Econo-Lodge that’s been shut down, or something like that on the straightaway, people could see a lot better.”

Many people WCAX spoke with would not go on camera but they all agree, people drive well over the speed limit. Some people suggest police should have more of a presence on this road, but also say that would cost the town money.

“I would say it’s a little dangerous, especially up around the corners because the tractor-trailers have to go slow and you can get going pretty quick coming down the mountain,” says Regan Bird of Rutland.

