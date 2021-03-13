Senators Leahy, Sanders praise COVID relief bill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting a small, but meaningful piece of what is being called one of the most progressive pieces of legislation ever.

“It’s good for the country, and its specifically good for Vermont,” said Senator Patrick Leahy.

Vermont’s Senior Senator, Patrick Leahy, praising the nearly $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. Leahy estimates Vermonters should receive around $2.7 million, in the form of stimulus payments, money for vaccine distribution, money to help re-open schools, and aid to municipalities to keep businesses afloat.

“I think the immediate thing is getting Vermont and the country open back up,” Leahy told our Washington D.C. correspondent Kyle Midura.

Senator Bernie Sanders joined Governor Scott’s pandemic press conference on Friday, and says Vermont got one of the highest payouts per capita in the country.

“The goal here it to do everything we can to help people that are struggling right now, to rebuild our economy to open our businesses to get our children back to school and to crush this pandemic as soon as we can,” Sanders said.

Republicans have criticized the bill, which includes millions for museums and libraries, billions for disadvantaged farmers and a boost to the affordable care act. Senator Leahy points to the importance of bill, to help return life to normal.

“The irony is that the majority of republicans and democrats around the country support it,” Leahy said.

Senator Leahy says he is concerned about the national debt, which continues to grow, but says the spending is necessary to get the country back on track.

“If our schools open, if our hospitals, our businesses, our jobs reopen, then I think the American people will say, “Thank God.” Leahy said.

