What to do Saturday, March 13

If you’re looking to get some new clothes or get rid of some old ones we have just the event for you. Kids trade and Play is an event specifically for trading clothes. Kids grow fast, so whether the clothes don’t fit, or aren’t in-style anymore, bring them in and swap them out.

This event will go from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Central Vermont Capital City Grange, in Berlin.

The size range will be Kids’ clothes Newborn to Junior size 12.

And if you want to hit the ground running getting into the spirit of Saint Patrick’s Day you can join the annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K.

Participants can get decked out in their favorite green attire for this fun run. The race starts at 11 a.m. This in-person event will be starting and ending at Valcour Brewing Company in Plattsburgh.

Registration is $25 and can be done outside on-site, or online, but runners will be capped at 150 participants. Proceeds from the race will be used to purchase a new bassinet for the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center.

Burlington’s Irish Heritage Festival starts this weekend.

This event will be a five-day online event celebrating Vermont’s Irish Culture with music, dancing, language lessons, and more.

If you don’t think you’re a good dancer, well now might just be the time to learn with dance workshops from the Garrett School of Irish Dance and the UVM Celtic Cats.

All events are free, but you will have to register for live presentations.

