BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trough, closely followed by a cold front, will bring snow showers to the region tonight through Sunday. 1 to 3 inches accumulation is likely, though mainly in the mountains. The valleys will receive little or no accumulation. Locally 3 to 6 inches is possible near the summits. Sunday will be blustery, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies will clear out Sunday night, with very cold air filtering in. Lows will be a few degrees either side of zero, so please remember to keep the pets indoors. High pressure will bring a lot of sunshine on Monday, but in spite of that, highs will only be in the upper teens to low 20s, with another night of some below zero readings.

Tuesday will begin another warmup. It will be fair and noticeably warmer, with highs reaching 40 in spots. St. Patrick’s Day will be spring-like, with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Models differ with a storm system on Thursday, so we’ll keep an eye on it. Some rain/snow showers can’t be ruled out. Cooler temperatures return for Friday and Saturday, with highs back into the 30s.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins 2 AM on Sunday. Turn your clocks ahead 1 hour.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.