BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine today, though it will feel like late winter again. Highs will be generally in the mid 30s. Yet another cold front will come though tonight into Sunday, with snow showers. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible, with most of that happening late tonight. Widely scattered snow showers will persist Sunday, along with blustery conditions.

The week will start off unseasonably cold, with early morning lows on Monday in the single digits. A few spots may even be below zero. Monday will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the upper teens to low 20s. We do warm up on Tuesday, however, with highs back around 40 degrees. St. Patrick’s Day will be even warmer, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Models differ with a storm system on Thursday. There is the chance for showers and mountain snow showers, but it will depend on the track of the storm. Another surge of chilly air will arrive Friday, with highs back into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winter is loosening its grip but is not over yet.

