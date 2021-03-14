Advertisement

Suspicious fire under investigation at Berlin hotel

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Berlin are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire at the Hiltop Inn that left one woman injured.

According to the Berlin Police Department, the fire happened at the inn on Aiport Road on Friday, March 12.

Police say someone disconnected fire alarms and did not contact emergency services. Hours later, police say an ambulance was requested for a woman who was critically injured. She was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The Division of Fire Safety, Berlin Fire Department, and the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are involved in the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington loses businesses, gain new ones during pandemic
File photo
Scott aims for April vaccination goal; loosens social gathering, restaurant rules
Kory Lee George/File
Plea deal reached in federal case involving Vt. murder suspect
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Mendon Thursday night.
Police hunt for driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run
Teachers celebrating at Friday's Vaccination clinic held at MMU in Jericho.
Teacher vaccination clinics turn celebratory

Latest News

Pictured here is Gemma with her handler.
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time
Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File
Senator Bernie Sanders to hold Vermont student town hall
Fun things to do this Sunday
What to do Sunday, March 14