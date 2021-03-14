Suspicious fire under investigation at Berlin hotel

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Berlin are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire at the Hiltop Inn that left one woman injured.

According to the Berlin Police Department, the fire happened at the inn on Aiport Road on Friday, March 12.

Police say someone disconnected fire alarms and did not contact emergency services. Hours later, police say an ambulance was requested for a woman who was critically injured. She was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The Division of Fire Safety, Berlin Fire Department, and the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are involved in the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

