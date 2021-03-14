Advertisement

Hemp processing plant proposed in St. Johnsbury

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont company is hoping to renovate an old grain mill in St. Johnsbury into an industrial hemp processing facility.

Zion Growers has an option to purchase the property that includes a grain silo lettered “E.T. & H.K. Ide” from current owner Tim Ide, of Danville, the current owner and great-grandson of the founder of the Ide company over 100 years ago. The location was once a major grain distributor. The grain silo is among the tallest structures in town. Zion Chief Operations Officer Travis Samuels said the proposed facility will process and store hemp, and not be used for making cannabis products or for growing plants.

