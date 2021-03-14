Looking ahead: Week of March 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look ahead at some stories that are on our radar for this week.

Looking ahead to this Monday is a Public Safety & Police Commission Joint Committee to meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. To participate during the meeting, you can raise your hand virtually, or sign up to speak prior to the meeting.

Here is how you can participate:

1. Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88152381987

2. Town Meeting TV YouTube Channel or on Burlington Telecom Channel 317

3. Dial in via telephone (301) 715-8592, meeting ID: 881 5238 1987#

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind residents that this Tuesday is the annual statewide ban on residential brush burning. This ban will be in effect until May 14.

As warmer temps arrive and spring around the corner conditions for wildfires are on the rise. DEC says the open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in New York State. That’s because even with snow-covered grounds, leaves, and trees are dry, which means fires can start and spread quickly.

Also happening this Wednesday is the launch of New Hampshire’s new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system.

To learn how you can use the new site before it makes its debut check out their instructional videos. They will go over the screening and registration, scheduling, receiving the vaccine, and a verification message.

This new site is supposed to make changing appointment times much easier for users, instead of canceling your existing appointment to choose a new time slot, you can pick your new time before canceling your old slot. To learn more check out this similar story.

Looking ahead to this Thursday Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has partnered with the Vermont Farm to Plate Network to host the Vermont Wild Kitchen live facebook show.

This Thursday the show will feature an Abenaki Chef Jessee Lawyer who will prepare traditional Abenaki ingredients with a modern twist. The show starts at 5 p.m.

