Advertisement

Mount Washington Observatory expands ‘Seek the Peak’

The Mount Washington Observatory-File photo
The Mount Washington Observatory-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - The Mount Washington Observatory is expanding a hike-a-thon to a multi-sport outdoor event with virtual and onsite activities.

Seek the Peak, scheduled for July 16-17, raises money for the observatory to support its work in education, climate research and weather observation atop Mount Washington.

Participants will be encouraged to take part in guided or self-led activities for hiking, climbing, mountain biking, paddling, trail running, fly fishing and more. Adventure experts will provide clinics, both virtual and onsite, along with a guide book for visitors to use the area’s natural resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington loses businesses, gain new ones during pandemic
File photo
Scott aims for April vaccination goal; loosens social gathering, restaurant rules
Kory Lee George/File
Plea deal reached in federal case involving Vt. murder suspect
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Mendon Thursday night.
Police hunt for driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run
Teachers celebrating at Friday's Vaccination clinic held at MMU in Jericho.
Teacher vaccination clinics turn celebratory

Latest News

File image
Suspicious fire under investigation at Berlin hotel
Pictured here is Gemma with her handler.
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time
Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File
Senator Bernie Sanders to hold Vermont student town hall
Fun things to do this Sunday
What to do Sunday, March 14