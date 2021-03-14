Mount Washington Observatory expands ‘Seek the Peak’
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - The Mount Washington Observatory is expanding a hike-a-thon to a multi-sport outdoor event with virtual and onsite activities.
Seek the Peak, scheduled for July 16-17, raises money for the observatory to support its work in education, climate research and weather observation atop Mount Washington.
Participants will be encouraged to take part in guided or self-led activities for hiking, climbing, mountain biking, paddling, trail running, fly fishing and more. Adventure experts will provide clinics, both virtual and onsite, along with a guide book for visitors to use the area’s natural resources.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.