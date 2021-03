NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich men’s lacrosse team got off to a winning start to the 2021 campaign, dominating in-state rival Castleton 20-8 Saturday afternoon at Sabine Field. It was the Cadets’ first game in more than a year, while the Spartans fell to 0-2 on the year.

